Darryl Steele: Support Chip McIntyre for school board

I am writing this letter today to urge the people of Moffat County to vote from Chip McIntyre for a position on the Moffat County Board of Education.

Chip lives in Maybell, which is where the only school in the county is located outside the city of Craig. He has children attending school there and would be an excellent representative of that community and that district. He would also be an excellent representative of the county, as a whole.

Chip is fiscally conservative and educationally progressive, and would certainly have the educational interests of our children at heart. I feel that he would be a good representative for Moffat County on the board of education. Please join Sharon and me in voting for Chip in the upcoming election.

Darryl Steele

Craig