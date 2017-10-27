Shirtless, drunken man causes ruckus, kicks out patrol car window

At 11:13 a.m. on Oct. 12, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Legion Street. A man wearing no shirt had stopped a vehicle with a female driver and was standing in front of it, not allowing the driver to leave. He was then standing on the hood of another vehicle yelling and keeping people from leaving. When officers arrived, he was still on hood of a Subaru and had to be removed from the car. He was extremely intoxicated.

He was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car. Three women on scene who were being detained by the man did not know him, but officers learned he lived about a block away on East 12th Street. Law enforcement had issues with the man before for playing very loud music and squabbling with his neighbors, but had never seen this type of behavior from him.

As they interviewed the women, the man proceeded to kick out the back window of the patrol vehicle with his boot. He was removed from the vehicle and was totally out of control. An ambulance was called and the man was held on the ground until he could be sedated and taken to the hospital.

The 57-year-old man, identified as Bruce Burton, was arrested and later transported to the jail on two counts of false imprisonment, criminal mischief — both private and public for damaging a citizen's car and patrol car — third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and resisting arrest.