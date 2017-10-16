Craig staycation: 5 unique Airbnbs within a couple hours of town

Everyone could use a weekend getaway now and then, but sometimes, the thought of traveling long distances seems intimidating.

Luckily for those of us in Moffat County, a weekend getaway to a unique spot, simple or luxurious, doesn't have to involve spending all day in the car or navigating big city airports.

As it turns out, there are more than a few unique lodging options nearby. Whether you're the rural ranch or quaint studio type, or you prefer modern luxury, these five options have something for everyone.

So the next time you need a getaway, try one of these rentals, all within two hours of Craig.

If super spacious accommodations is what you want, this may not be the Airbnb for you. But if privacy and proximity to outdoor adventure is what you had in mind, this small cabin near Stagecoach may be just what you’re looking for.

Head east out of Craig and turn right on Routt County Road 27, taking a scenic drive that bypasses Steamboat Springs and cuts down your drive time to south Routt County.

A bathroom separate from the cabin is available in the nearby main house, and a fire pit is open to use, provided there isn’t a burning ban. Offered at $75+ nightly.

This beautiful two-story home south of Craig in Hamilton probably isn't what comes to mind when most people think of log cabins, but vacations are all about pushing boundaries, right? This spacious home is situated alongside Moffat County's Williams Fork River and features handcrafted furnishings, wood-burning fireplaces and a deep bathtub for relaxing after a snowy Northwest Colorado day.

If casual comfort, value and a place to bring Fido top your list, this Airbnb in New Castle, about 100 miles south of Craig on the I-70 corridor, might be right up your alley. Garage alley, that is. This detached guest house includes a full-size Murphy bed and a full-size futon, with the option to close the curtains and create two separate areas.

The real perk of the rental is the attached dog kennel with dog door access for your furry friends. Offered at $50+ nightly.

Head an hour or so north of Craig to Savery, Wyoming, and continue northeast on rural roads to find this ranch house retreat in the heart of hunting country. Enjoy the peace and quiet of rural southern Wyoming in this home, with your nearest neighbors more than a mile away and the nearest conveniences 25 miles.

“If you love nature and beautiful scenery, this is the right place for you,” wrote reviewer Kathleen, who stayed at the five-bedroom, two-bath house in fall 2016. “It is definitely a place to relax, unwind, read a book or even do some writing , painting or reflecting.”

The property is surrounded on three sides by public lands, and guests (room for at least 10) can expect to see mule deer, elk and antelope in the area. Offered at $275+ nightly.

Forget renting just one room; the whole bed and breakfast is yours at this charming Vernal, Utah, rental. Play innkeeper to your friends and family with the available four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

The rental has private parking and is close to shopping and restaurants in Vernal, 20 miles west of the Colorado border.

With so many rentals to choose from in Northwest Colorado, we’re sure to have missed some of the unique nightly rentals available. Email Craig Press Digital Engagement Editor Teresa Ristow at tristow@steamboattoday.com with your ideas.