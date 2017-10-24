Craig runners race at middle school state finals: Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 25, 2017

Craig Middle School eighth-graders Halle Hamilton and Emma Jones finished their stint in junior high long-distance running Saturday at the Colorado Middle School Cross Country State Championships.

The two, competing for the second year in the event — which is not an official part of CMS's schedule — both improved their times and placements from 2016 at Denver's Fehringer Ranch Park, a 3.5-kilometer course.

Hamilton placed 50th and Jones 101st of 430 girls in the championship race. Hamilton shaved 10 seconds off last year's results at 14 minutes, 33 seconds, while Jones was six seconds quicker this time at 15:20.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season continues, the Craig Press is featuring a free, online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs, including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally, including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's coed dodgeball league returns for a new season beginning in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams. Registration deadline is Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Mondays at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recreation office at 300 W. Fourth St., or call 970-826-2004.