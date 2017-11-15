Craig Police Department warns residents of postal scam

The Craig Police Department is warning residents to beware of the latest scam hitting area mailboxes.

The scam involves receipt of Priority Mail envelopes from BLB Delivery containing cashier's checks made out to the addressee, with instructions to deposit the check into their accounts, then carry out an evaluation of a money transfer service, according to a new release from Craig Police Department Captain Bill Leonard.

“This is a scam, and citizens should shred the document and not follow through with the instructions on the letter,” Leonard said in the release.

He also reminded residents that, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Residents are advised to contact local law enforcement agencies about any suspicious mail, emails, texts or phone calls making requests to access to bank accounts, credit cards or other personal identifying information. The Craig Police Department can be reached at 970-824-8111.