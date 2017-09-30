Craig Police Department seeking whereabouts for escapee

Craig Police Department asks community members to be on the lookout for a young male who has evaded police custody.

A warrant has been issued for Ethan Tyrel Robinson, 26, who is considered “escaped” from Moffat County Jail as a result of not reporting at an agreed-upon time for previous charges and now has two charges of failure to comply.

Robinson is six feet, two inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Robinson is not considered dangerous, though citizens should not attempt to apprehend him themselves. Anyone with information leading to his arrest should call 970-826-2360.