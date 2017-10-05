Craig, Moffat County citizens encouraged to take a stand against domestic violence

Domestic violence and sexual assault result in serious physical and behavioral health consequences for victims, their families and communities. Here are four of impacts of domestic violence in the United States:

This month the Moffat County community is being asked to take a stand against domestic violence and to mourn the victims, honor the survivors and make connections with people who wish to end the violence.

The message is simple: "it's not OK to hit your boyfriend or girlfriend," said Advocates Crisis Support Services Executive Director Chuck Grobe.

He says that on average, in the United States, a person is impacted by domestic violence once every nine seconds. However, only one in 10 people report the crime.

Over the past 12 months, Advocates has added 85 new clients to their existing caseload. Grobe estimates that during the same 12 months around 850 people were likely to have been personally abused in Moffat County.

Grobe — a former Moffat County Commissioner — has spent about six months working to rebuild the Advocates credibility after the embezzlement of over $450,000 by two former employees. He is also providing stability to an organization that has had four executive directors in the past two years.

"Advocates is a critical organization for this community," Grobe said. "I realized that if someone didn't step up and try to save it, victims would not have the support and services they need to get out of abusive situations."

Throughout the month of October, Grobe is leading his team in an effort to raise awareness of the issue of domestic violence and create connections among the individuals, groups and agencies that wish to stop the violence.

On Sunday, staff and volunteers were at City Market handing out literature.

On Monday, during a moment of silence, one purple balloon was released every nine seconds by Grobe to recognize the national frequency of abuse.

On Tuesday, following the example first set by Congress in 1989, Moffat County joined the City of Craig to proclaim October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In the days and weeks to come, residents of Northwest Colorado are invited to participate in additional awareness-raising events including:

Purple Pinwheel Planting

Volunteers will place purple — the color chosen to represent this cause — pinwheels on the lawn of the courthouse to the victims of domestic violence. The event starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

Volunteers will place purple — the color chosen to represent this cause — pinwheels on the lawn of the courthouse to the victims of domestic violence. The event starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way. Purple Festival and Race Against Domestic Violence

The community is invited to share in fun activities, food and prizes at the festival and race, that will feature men racing in heels and women showing their muscles. The event starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 U.S. Highway 40.

Advocates will also participate in the Homecoming Parade on Friday and Octoberfest on Saturday. They are planning to hold a movie night at Colorado Northwestern Community College and to participate in Halloween celebrations happening downtown.

For more information about any of these events, call 970-824-9709 or email acss.craig@gmail.com.

To learn more or seek services for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault, call the hotline at 970-824-2400.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.