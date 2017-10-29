Craig Middle School basketball back in business with West Grand

Basketball season is back in full swing in Northwest Colorado, with the first wave of hoops hysteria hitting Craig Middle School.

CMS boys hosted their first home games Friday as seventh- and eighth-grade athletes competed with the West Grand Colts from Kremmling.

The pair of games were a change in plans for the Bulldogs, who were originally scheduled to play a Saturday tournament in Walden, though North Park had to cancel the four-team event.

Game time on the home court was still valuable for the squads as the seventh-grade A-Team crushed the Colts 27-2.

Standing at 4-2 following tourneys in Rangely and Frisco, the team is already showing itself to be a force on defense, said Ben Eggar.

"We really lack size, so what we emphasize is hounding the ball," he said. "Fun season so far, a long way to go, but we've got a lot of really good personalities here."

A closer game for the eighth-grade B-Team amounted to an 18-13 defeat for the Bulldogs as the team struggled to hit their shots, now 2-2 after the Rangely event and a singular loss Oct. 21 in Steamboat Springs.

Head coach Forrest Watson had some of his A-Team suit up for B game, though most of his players will be reserved for an upcoming home tourney CMS will host.

The eighth-grade A-Team is 5-0 after the Rangely and Frisco events, the latter of which included schools like Summit and Eagle Valley.

"Great start coming off a district championship last year," Watson said. "Their offense is really working well together."

CMS will bring in Hayden, Rangely, Rifle and West Grand during its home tourney, which takes place all day starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 in the CMS and Sandrock Elementary School gyms.