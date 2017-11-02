Craig man causes repeated disturbances: On the record for Oct. 30, 31

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 30

7:50 a.m. At East 12th Street and Rose Street, a 57-year-old Craig man was arrested for possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia, violation of bail bonds, driving under restraint and driving without insurance.

11:12 a.m. At IronClad Modular Home Park on Yampa Avenue, a dog was hit by a car. Officers took the dog to the vet for treatment of a broken leg and contacted the owner.

12:28 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a landlord wanted to speak with an officer regarding suspicious items left behind by a previous tenant.

1:52 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash resulting in damage to a blue Jeep Renegade. The description of the second vehicle was unknown.

1:59 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a disturbance involving yelling and slamming doors. The caller could hear a male and female yelling as they were walking by. Officers contacted the couple, and the altercantion was verbal only. They agreed to separate for the day.

4:40 p.m. On the 800 block of Exmoor Circle, a woman said she thought someone was using her identity. She had heard from her sister that somebody assaulted a cab driver and used her name. She had the address at which the woman was dropped off.

8:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken driver. A 60-year-old man from Moffat County was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content and careless driving.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

4:30 a.m. On the 800 block of Washington Street, a caller thought it was suspicious that a truck had been idling in a nearby driveway for the 15 minutes, and a dog further north had been barking all night long. They could see neither the truck nor the dog but could only hear it. They called back and said the truck left and that they could no longer hear the dog barking.

7:31 a.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man was yelling and screaming and may have been intoxicated. When officers responded, he'd already gone back inside.

8:19 a.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a second report of a disturbance involving the same man who was outside yelling. He wouldn't open the door when officers arrived, but they did warn him.

8:24 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a possible theft. People were moving into an apartment when a jacket disappeared. They were going to make sure the people who moved out didn't take it by mistake.

9:41 a.m. On the 300 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 23-year-old man was arrested for harassment, third-degree assault, child abuse and domestic violence after getting into a disturbance with his ex-wife.

9:46 a.m. On the 800 block of Jeremiah Way, a male party wanted to file harassment charges against a female party.

10:13 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, Colorado Department of Transportation requested officers issue a trespass notice to a man who had been living under bridge near OP Bar & Grill through the summer. He'd reportedly built a fairly extensive structure and accumulated a number of belongings that CDOT was concerned could pose an eventual safety hazard, especially when spring runoff begins.

11:03 a.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a third report of a disturbance by the same male party. He was found in someone else's backyard, where he'd already been trespassed. The property owner also had a restraining order against him. The 57-year-old man was arrested for violation of bail bonds and a restraining order violation.

11:04 a.m. A school resource officer responded to a report of truancy.

2:10 p.m. At Mack Lane and Second Avenue, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old male for possession of schedule I/II drugs and violation of bail bonds.

2:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing person.

2:54 p.m. In the Safeway parking lot, officers responded to a report of a theft of a prescription medication from the purse of someone who was running the farm market.

3:48 p.m. At Sandrock Elementary School, officers responded to a report of a child who missed the bus. Officers alerted the mother she needed to pick her son up.

8:31 p.m. At Walmart, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 21-year-old male for driving under the influence of drugs and with an open container of marijuana.