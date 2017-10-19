Craig kids have a ball with Parks and Rec, MCHS hoops clinic

As the Craig Parks and Recreation youth basketball season comes up, players will have an extra bit of know-how thanks to a crash course in the essentials.

Parks and Rec teamed with the Moffat County High School girls basketball program for a hoops clinic this week in the MCHS gym.

More than 100 kids turned out across the two nights, and Moffat County head coach Kenley Nebeker oversaw the sessions for boys and girls, which varied for the age groups, third- and fourth-graders Monday and fifth- and sixth-graders Wednesday.

"With the younger kids, we did a little bit more agility skills, working running and coordination stuff," he said. "That stuff's kind of already done for the older kids, so we work a little more with the ball."

Nebeker, his assistant coaches and players, ran young athletes through several drills including practicing free throws and layups, as well as a game of Knock-Out to enhance shooting.

Another, Dribble War, had players work on guarding the ball from steals in an increasingly smaller space, with only one player left standing by the end of several rounds.

Recommended Stories For You

Sixth-grader Brook Wheeler emerged as the final player in the circle, which she attributed to her fondness for the skill set.

"I like playing point guard, so I like dribbling and stealing the ball from people," she said. "I've been playing since kindergarten, and my sister plays a lot too, so she's helping me,"

Wheeler said she can't wait for the forthcoming season and to play with and against her friends, which can get pretty intense at times.

"We like to trash-talk each other sometimes, but we have fun," she laughed.