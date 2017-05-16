Craig Fire/Rescue responds to grass fire near Empire Mine | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday south of Craig on the property of Empire Mine.

The blaze was reported at about 6 p.m. at the mine — about 10 miles south of Craig along Colorado Highway 13 — and was revealed to be a small grass fire, which was quickly extinguished.

A release from the agency stated the fire was less than one acre in size. It’s not known at this time what caused the fire.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story as more information becomes available.