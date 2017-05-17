Craig farmers market seeks applications — kickoff for event is June 2 Copy | CraigDailyPress.com

When: Noon to 6 p.m. every Friday through the summer, starting June 2.

Planning is well underway for this year's local summer farmer's market and first Friday fun fests.

Market days are Friday from noon to 6 p.m. starting on June 2 at Alice Pleasant Park in downtown Craig.

The first Friday market of each month will include a special event starting with the summer kickoff — Dinner on the Avenue — organized by the Yampa Valley Young Professionals and the Downtown Business Association.

"We are excited. Last year it was really good. We are still looking for food vendors, local produce, crafts, baked goods and musicians," said Chrissy Winters, farmer's market coordinator and owner of Winters' Blessings Soap Company.

The market showcases handmade or homegrown products and this year plants from Steamboat Springs, soaps, lotions, specialty olive oils and vinegars, homemade bread, jellies, honey, baked goods and handmade arts and crafts are expected to be on hand, Winters said.

Cost for market space is $50 for the entire summer, $25 per month or $10 per event and vendor applications are available from Downtown Books in Craig or by contacting Winters at 970-274-1792.

The fees collected go toward advertising. Independent vendors are responsible for having their own booths (tables and chairs, displays), sales tax licenses and other business paperwork in order.

"For my business it really helped to get me going. Getting yourself out there, being consistent is big to letting people know that you are here," Winters said.

Diner on the Avenue will include music, dancing, food from J.W. Snacks, a beer garden and activities for kids starting at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. Dinner will cost $5 for adults, children 12 and under eat for free. The beer garden will have $5 margarita's and beer will cost $4 to $6 depending on the beer.

"Last year was our first year and it was a huge success and we felt it was a great kick-off to summer. This year we are charging to raise some funds for our group," said Ashley Kawcak, Yampa Valley Young Professionals membership chair.

The Downtown Business Association is organizing the beer garden and will use proceeds to pay of insurance and advertising of summer events.

"I'm excited to see more community activities like this where people can come, sit down with their neighbors on a Friday evening and have a meal, drinks and music," said downtown business owner and beer garden organizer, Kandee Dilldine.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.comor follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.