Craig family honored by state for National Adoption Month

CRAIG — Two of Craig's own were recently selected from throughout the state as role models for adoptive and foster parents in honor of National Adoption Month.

April and Earl Camp, Sr. have been fostering children for 18 years and adopted their 9-year-old daughter, Lucy, through the foster program. They were one of five families honored and treated to a luncheon celebration at the Governor's Mansion in Denver on Saturday.

"We're really hoping to hold up families like the Camp family and say this is an incredible thing to do for your community and encourage people to get involved in fostering," said Nourie Boraie, deputy director of communications for the Colorado Department of Human Services.

The Camp family was also featured in a video CDHS hopes will inspire other families. The state agency is working to recruit more foster parents as it faces a shortage and anticipates a need for 1,200 foster families in the next two years.

"Touching the life of a child in need is one of the most important and fulfilling things we can do," said Reggie Bicha, executive director of CDHS, in a news release. "Our kids are our future, and these five families are a great example of the role models we want helping to shape our future through compassion and care."

Currently, 276 children and teens in foster care are waiting for adoptive homes, according to the release.

Recommended Stories For You

To see the video, visit co4kids.org/community/real-stories/camp-family.