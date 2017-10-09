Craig City Council to discuss budget, LMD bylaws Tuesday

CRAIG — The Craig City Council will hold a workshop at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Craig City Hall, 300 West Fourth Street, to continue discussions regarding the 2018 city budget and the Local Marketing District bylaws. The workshop will preceded council's regular, biweekly meeting, set for 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's meeting agenda includes the following items.

Approval of a special events liquor permit for the Chamber of Commerce's Crabfest, to be held Oct. 14 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig

Renewal of a hotel, restaurant liquor license for Kona Corp., dba Gino's, located at 572 Breeze St.

Renewal of a tavern liquor license of Dennis Otix, dba Cool Water Grill, located at 337 W. Victory Way.

A presentation from Karli Bockelman, or Grand Futures, about tobacco use in Moffat County.

Presentation of a certificate of appreciation to Randy and Cindy Looper.

Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Craig and the Chamber of Commerce regarding Channel 191.

Reappointment of Tom Gilchrist to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a four-year term.

Approval of a letter of support for the Colorado State Highway 13 Corridor Project.

City Council meetings are open to the public. To view the full council agenda and meeting packet, visit ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/october_2017.