Craig Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors: Craig at a crossroads

Threats to our industry and economy mobilize our residents like nothing short of disaster can. Now is one of those times. Our community is at a crossroads, where we must decide whether to grow and invest or watch our economy and services — our community — slowly shrink and die.

We're already seeing the beginning of that in our declining population, declining property taxes and declining morale.

Craig residents have an opportunity to change that, to chart a new course for Craig's future, and that opportunity lies in voting "yes" for 2A in November.

The bottom line is this: Do we want our community to grow and thrive or not? If you are a Craig resident, that answer must be "yes."

Craig needs beautification efforts and infrastructure upgrades. Craig needs mosquito spraying, parks, law enforcement, recreation programs, good streets and community festivals.

Without these investments, our chances of attracting young families to our community, recruiting millennials to our workforce or bringing in new businesses are severely limited.

Conversations surrounding this question have been contentious, reflecting discontent with elected officials, government employees or policy decisions, not the tax itself. We ask residents to separate these issues.

Just like we don't expect officials to make cuts that "punish" residents should this not pass, residents should not use this issue to punish our elected officials.

The Craig Chamber of Commerce supports Referred Measure 2A, because we believe this is one of many steps residents can take to a prosperous future for ourselves and our children. It is only one step, but it's a critical one.

Please join us, and invest in Craig.

Craig Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors