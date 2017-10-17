Craig briefs: Small fire ignites at power plant

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a small fire that ignited at Craig Station power plant about 4 p.m. Oct. 11.

The flames were out by the time firefighters arrived, according to Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

The fire occurred in the roof of one of the plant's power generation units and ignited some duct work, Hampton said. Firefighters attended to some hot spots and cut out a small piece of the tin roof to ensure the fire was out.

Minimal damage was reported, and the source of the fire was unknown.

Rotary Club to host CNCC athletic director

The Rotary Club of Craig will host its regular meet meeting at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop. Richard Speas, Colorado Northwest Community College director of athletics, will be guest speaker.

Tipton staff to hold mobile office hours

A member of U.S. Rep Scott Tipton's staff will hold office hours in Moffat, Routt, and Jackson counties Oct. 23 through 25.

During these mobile office hours, Tipton's staff will be available to assist constituents with issues regarding Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Internal Revenue Service and acquiring American flags flown over the U.S. Capitol. Appointments are not necessary, and all constituents are welcome to attend.

Mobile office hours in Moffat County will be conducted by George Rossman, field representative, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at the Moffat County Courthouse, Main Floor Conference Room, 221 West Victory Way.

Say Boo to the Flu clinic scheduled for Oct. 26

Northwest Colorado Health is holding a Say Boo to the Flu clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 U.S. Highway 40. The Halloween-themed clinic is for all ages, and flu and pneumonia shots will be available.

Bring Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance cards. Low-cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance, and cash and checks will be accepted.

Flu shots also are available by appointment. To make an appointment, or for more information, call 970-824-8233. For a schedule of upcoming flu clinics, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.

CPW ships conservation items to Africa

In recent weeks, large boxes packed with work pants, boots, shirts, socks, belts, spotting scopes, binoculars, backpacks and more left the loading dock of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region office bound for Africa.

The boxes are part of a nine-state project to donate gear to conservation officers in six African nations, working in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. State Department and the Wild Tomorrow Fund, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting threatened and endangered species and the habitats they depend on for survival.

Frank McGee, CPW area wildlife manager, brought the idea back from a leadership program last fall at the National Conservation Training Center attended by conservation officers from 30 other state agencies as well as conservation agencies from 12 African nations.

"I learned a great deal about the struggles our African counterparts face on a daily basis," McGee said in a news release. "As it is in the United States, conservation of natural resources can be complicated in Africa. In some countries there, things are pretty bleak."

The International Conservation Chiefs Academy hopes projects such as this will strengthen global law enforcement relationships to combat illegal wildlife trafficking. The ICCA works with 18 African nations and, next year, plans to add seven Southeast Asian countries.