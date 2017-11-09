Craig briefs: Help available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 12. Colorado is among states that have extended Open Enrollment past the federal deadline of Dec. 15.

• Financial help is still available to lower monthly premiums in 2018.

• Freem in-person assistance is available to help find the right plan.

• Those who are already enrolled may need to renew their plans to retain coverage.

• There are tax penalties for not having health insurance in 2018.

• Participants must enroll or renew plans by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1.

• Jan. 12 is the final day to enroll for 2018 coverage.

For free assistance, call Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324.

Public invited to join annual Parade of Lights

Members of the community are invited to join the 2017 Parade of Lights by building a float and participating in Craig's largest parade of the year.

All are welcome, and participants are encouraged to build anything they like.

Bring decorated cars, trucks and trailers, and show off your holiday spirit.

The Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.

ZIRKEL to host broadband discussion Nov. 15

The public is invited to join ZIRKEL Wireless at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 15, at the Lutrell Barn, 411 Emerson St., for a discussion about the future of broadband in Craig. The event will begin by answering the question, “What is Broadband?” and proceed to a discussion of options to improve broadband access in the community. Enhanced broadband can bring new business opportunities to Craig, encourage population growth and improve quality of life for residents.

For more information, Call 970-871-8500, Opt #1, or email kaitlyn@zirkel.us.

Library board to hold regular meeting Monday

Moffat County Libraries will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Craig Branch of the library, 570 Green Street.

Economic development board to tour hospital clinic site

The next business visit meeting of the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Memorial Regional Health Walk-in Clinic, 2020 W. Victory Way.

MRH Chief Executive Officer Andy Daniels and staff will provide a tour of the facility and highlight the construction project.

"I can't wait to tour the new facility and learn about the future of healthcare in our community," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. "These business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers."

The CMEDP board convenes quarterly in a boardroom-style meeting — in January, April, July and October — and tours local businesses during the remaining months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Moffat County DHS to host community forum

Moffat County Department of Human Services will host a community forum from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Room 113 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The forum will present a discussion about Moffat County DHS, specifically, its mandated programs and performance.

Special guests from the Colorado Department of Human Services will attend

NRCS accepting applications from farmers, ranchers

The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Colorado is accepting applications for enrollment into the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. EQIP is a voluntary Farm Bill program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems, such as animal waste management facilities, irrigation system efficiency improvements, fencing, water supply development, riparian protection and wildlife habitat enhancement. Producers interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their private agricultural land have Dec. 15 to submit applications.

Opportunities to participate in EQIP are diverse. In addition to the general EQIP enrollment, the program also affords veterans, socially disadvantaged, beginning and limited-resource farmers and ranchers specific opportunities to improve or enhance natural resources on their lands. There are even specific opportunities for landowners with interests in improving forest and soil health as well as those wanting to enhance sage grouse, southwestern willow flycatcher, and lesser prairie chicken habitat.

Applications are accepted at all Colorado NRCS offices, located in USDA Service Centers. For more information about EQIP or to locate a local NRCS office, visit co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the Contact Us or Programs links.

When visiting with NRCS staff about the EQIP program, landowners are encouraged to inquire about NRCS' comprehensive conservation plans. The Agency continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources, as well as an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants, and wildlife on their land.