Craig box distribution for Operation Christmas Child underway

CRAIG — For more than 20 years, people in Craig have been sending shoebox-sized Christmas packages to impoverished children around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

According to the website Samaritanspurse.org, "From children to seniors, people pack shoebox gifts each year to bless children in need around the world. Parents often use the project to teach their kids about giving.”

Volunteers will distribute empty Operation Christmas Child boxes from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at City Market, 505 W Victory Way.

Boxes should be filled with gifts, school supplies and toiletries. Filled boxes, along with $9 to defray shipping and postage costs, should be returned to Julie Grobe, at the Craig Christian Church, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 13.

Since 1993, Samaritan's Purse has sent the shoeboxes to hundreds of countries, where they are distributed by local pastors.

Since 1996, Grobe has coordinated the collection of boxes from individuals and churches in Craig. In 2016, about 400 boxes were sent from Craig, and the goal for this year is to send 500 boxes.

Anyone who is unable to attend Saturday’s distribution, but would like to fill a box, can procure one at many area churches, including Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.