Craig Bantam hockey to merge with fellow Western Slope team: Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 8, 2017

Craig Youth Hockey Association recently announced that its 14 and under team in the Bantam level of Continental Divide Youth Hockey League will merge rosters with an additional squad.

The Grand Valley Sting, a Grand Junction area team, will join the Craig Cougars to form the regional Western Slope Sting.

While each team separately had minimal numbers, banding together will give them a full selection of athletes. The two groups scrimmaged throughout the past weekend to get a sense of the other's skills.

Last winter, Craig players saw a similar situation, merging with Steamboat Springs to form the Northwest Colorado Blizzard.

The Western Slope Sting will play its first games as a combined team this Saturday against Steamboat with games at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park.

CYHA's 12U Peewees will also host their first games this weekend with 8 and 9:45 a.m. Saturday home matches against Telluride and Sunday games against Durango at 8:15 and 11:45 a.m.

New martial arts classes available to kids in Craig

A 12-week course in Brazilian jiu-jitsu is available starting this month at Rising Star Youth Training Center, 2549 W. First St.

Classes will take place at 6:15 p.m. each Thursday, with a cost of $150 for students ages 6 to 12.

Discipline, respect, confidence and self-defense are emphasized in the course, as taught by Randie Craft, an experienced mixed martial arts competitor and blue belt.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu focuses on controlling opponents through grappling, holds and locks with similarities to the art of judo and roots tracing back more than 100 years.

For more information, contact Craft at sabbith79@gmail.com or Rising Star at 970-233-0127.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams with a deadline of Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Monday nights at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season begins, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.