Craig Association of Realtors honors Craig Press

The Craig Association of Realtors recently presented Craig Press with its Community Improvement Award.

The honor is given to local businesses and organizations that work to better the look of Craig.

The newspaper recently remodeled its location at 466 Yampa Ave.

“We are really happy and excited with the renovations, “said publisher Renee Campbell. “We feel it’s helped improve the aesthetics of our downtown area and we are proud to contribute to spiffing up downtown. A big thank you to Jenison Custom Builders for doing such a terrific job.”