Community input sought through branding survey

Tell us how you see the community.

The Craig Chamber of Commerce and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are asking community members to participate in a short online survey to understand residents’ perceptions of the community’s strengths, challenges and vision for the future.

The results of this survey will be used to guide the efforts of several community anchor institutions to create an economic development, tourism attraction and community pride brand for Craig and Moffat County.

The survey is a step in the branding process through the Colorado Blueprint 2.0 Brand-Building for Communities technical assistance support opportunity Moffat County announced this summer.

Local partners are working with Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade marketing staff, as well as Development Counsellors International, a tourism and economic development marketing firm with an office in Denver, on the initiative. The technical assistance is valued at $50,000 and will be conducted between now and January.

"We hope to solicit as much participation as possible from Moffat County residents to ensure that we create a brand that truly encompasses all that our community has to offer and strives to be," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. "The survey just takes a few short minutes and will really guide the branding work that will be used to market our community."

Several local partners have been meeting in recent months to assess existing branding efforts and collaborate on a renewed community vision. The effort was spurred by goal-setting at CMEDP’s Moffat County Economic Prioritization & Action Workshop in December, with representation from 40 individuals representing the city of Craig, Moffat County, Moffat County School District, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Memorial Regional Health, Moffat County Tourism Association, Moffat County Local Marketing District, the Chamber and CMEDP.

"Building a community brand leads to increased civic engagement and a sense of pride that comes from defining our shared values and identity," said Christina Oxley, executive director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce. "It brings community members and community leaders together toward a common goal."

To participate in the survey, visit craigbusiness.com/survey.

For more information about the survey or the local brand-building initiative, call Christina Oxley at 970-824-5689 or Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370.