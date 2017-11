Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner accused of sexual harassment

State Sens. Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate are facing sexual harassment allegations, radio station KUNC reported Thursday night.

Megan Creeden told KUNC she had uncomfortable encounters with Baumgardner during the 2016 General Assembly, when she was a 25-year-old intern. She said Baumgardner, a Republican, often pressured her to drink with him in his office and she didn't want to be with him in his office alone because she didn't know him.

Sophia Laster, a legislative aide for Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat, told KUNC an intern said Sen. Jack Tate, a Republican, had acted inappropriately.

