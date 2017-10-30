Colorado Northwestern Community College Flying Team qualifies for nationals

Aircraft Navigation Forth place — Pilot Will Drbohlav and Navigator Kris Kauber Fifth place — Pilot Will Gruening and Navigator Matt Harwood Thirteenth place — Pilot Isaac Sloan and Navigator Daniel Quatrochi

Message Drop Tenth place — Dropmaster Hiro Maruyama and Pilot Matt Harwood Twelfth place — Dropmaster Echo Campbell and Pilot Sam Schroeder Fifteenth place — Dropmaster Isaac Sloan and Pilot Daniel Quatrochi Seventeenth place — Dropmaster Lexi Topoly and Pilot Kris Kauber

Regional Top Pilot First place — Will Drbohlav with 122 total points Aircraft Preflight Second place — Matt Harwood Ninth place — Isaac Sloan Tenth place — William Drbohlav

Here is a listing of the results of the CNCC National Intercollegiate Flying Team

CRAIG — The flying team at Colorado Northwestern Community College has a new feather in its caps — an invitation the 2018 National Intercollegiate Flying Association National competition.

The CNCC National Intercollegiate Flying Team competed against colleges and universities from Colorado, Utah and Montana Oct. 9 through 13 at the Regional Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

"Our flight students worked really well as a team and excelled at the events when it mattered most. The culmination of their efforts was second in the region; right behind the U.S. Air Force," said CNCC Flight Instructor Jason Krueger.

Through the course of the October competition, CNCC had no disqualifications and earned its second safety trophy in four years.

Will Drbohlav, CNCC Flight Team captain, won Top Pilot in the Region by accruing 122 points, more than a quarter of the team total and seven points more than the top Air Force cadet. Drbohlav is the first Top Pilot in the region from CNCC since 2010.

The team’s total points earned them a second-place finish and an invitation to the National SAFECON Competition, slated for May at the University of Indiana.

The last time the CNCC flying team was invited to nationals was in 2014, and it finished second in the nation among two-year schools.

"Getting an invitation to the national competition at the University of Indiana is a tremendous opportunity for our college and students," said CNCC Vice President of Instruction Michelle Landa. "The students and coaches have worked hard to prepare for the competition and will continue to do so through May."

She also acknowledged the hard work of faculty and volunteer coaches — Nathan Hardin, Kyle Baker and Steve Humann.

In order to offset some of the costs of participating at the national competition, the CNCC Flight Team will hold fundraisers throughout the year. It is selling CNCC Flight Team apparel, shirts and hats. The team is also holding a potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Rangely Airport.

"Our flight team is looking forward to competing at nationals," Krueger said.

For more information about these fundraising efforts, call Krueger at 970-675-3223.