Color Run to provide healthy activity, funds for Craig family | CraigDailyPress.com

Whether the weather is rainy or sunny this weekend, Craig residents can get a splash of the rainbow and help provide a ray of sunshine for a family that could really use it.

A Color Run 5K will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park as a fundraiser for the Klein family. The running event is available to all experience levels, ranging from babies in strollers to serious striders.

Organizers will use a safe powdered chalk material to douse runners as they make their way around the course, which include Loudy-Simpson's nature trail. Runners should wear white to provide a blank canvas and make the color truly noticeable.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $30 for ages 6 to 18 and free to 5 and younger. The first 40 to sign up will receive a free shirt.

All proceeds will benefit the Craig's Klein family, with two children undergoing serious surgical procedures.

"We're happy with whoever shows up," said organizer Lashanna Cox. "Even if it's just 10 people, that's still money for the family. That's the most important thing."

Fellow organizer Daina Wagner said she is expecting a sizable turnout with a number of people already committed to support the cause.

"It's a great family event, and a great fundraiser. We'll be doing it rain or shine," she said.

For more information or to pre-register, contact 970-629-3537 or ringerathletics@gmail.com.

