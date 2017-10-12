Collaboration key for Craig kindergarten teacher

Name: Angela Glispy School: East Elementary Grade Taught: Kindergarten Years teaching: Four. Moffat County School District is the only district in which Glispy has taught.

Editor’s Note: This is the third article in an ongoing series that seeks to honor and understand more about educators in Moffat County.



CRAIG — Teaching some of the tiniest tots in the community takes teamwork, according to East Elementary School teacher Angela Glispy.

Glispy was raised in Moffat County, where she now teaches kindergarten.

"I wanted to be a teacher since I was little," Glispy said.

The Craig Press asked Glispy to share her inspiration, challenges and more herself.

Craig Press: Who most influenced you to become an educator, and how did that person influence you?

Angela Glipsy: Mr. Spears, a former high school science teacher, was most influential. During my junior year in high school, I had decided to go to college to major in radiology. He convinced me that I should consider teaching. He was an amazing teacher. The way he taught was very engaging, and it was amazing how he was able to keep every student engaged and excited about learning.

CP: If your greatest supporter were in the room, what five words would he or she use to describe you as a person, a teacher or a colleague?

AG: Caring, resourceful, innovative, happy and patient

CP: In your experience, what is the most challenging part of your role as an educator, and how have you met that challenge?

AG: The biggest challenge as a newer teacher is being new to the district and learning all the curriculum and expectations of teachers. I've been able to meet that challenge by learning from supportive colleagues across the district.

CP: What have you read recently that led you to change your approach to your work?

AG: "Purposeful Play," by Kristin Mraz, Alison Porcelli and Cheryl Tyler.

CP: If a visitor came to your classroom and took a photo, what would they see in that photo?

AG: A visitor would see students working hard, interacting with each other, and students and educators learning new things together. A lot of cooperation, teams working together and happy faces when they accomplish something or meet an expectation.

CP: What is one fun fact about you?

AG: I'm left handed.

