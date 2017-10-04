Clerks Corner: Election Day right around the corner

Sales tax, college dorms and school board members … oh my! These are the things you will be voting for in the Nov. 7 Coordinated Election. Preparations for this election are now underway, and ballots will be mailed to all active, registered voters Oct. 16.. Sample ballots are available in our office or on our website, co.moffat.co.us.

The Voter Service and Polling Center is at the Moffat County Courthouse and will be open to voters Oct. 30 through Nov. 7. Services provided at VSPCs include the following.

Replacement ballots

In-person paper voting

In-person machine voting

Ability to make an address change

Voter registration

Ballot return

With regard to mailed ballots, the following should be noted.

Make sure you receive your ballot by checking your mailbox. Once you receive your ballot, vote.

Completed ballots can be returned by any of the following methods.

Mail your ballot, with proper postage, and sign the affirmation on the return envelope. Return it as soon as possible. Drop your mail ballot at the 24-hour drop box, located at the east entrance of the courthouse. Vote in person at the Voter Service and Polling Center, located at the Moffat County Courthouse, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. You will need a valid form of ID to vote in person.

Those who do not receive a ballot in the mail can contact our office directly or check voter status at govotecolorado.com. Ballots are not forwardable, so it is very important that your physical and mailing address are correct. Your physical address determines the ballot style and issues you are eligible to vote on.

You can vote in person or obtain a replacement ballot at the Voter Service and Polling Center, located at the Moffat County Courthouse. We are open Monday through Friday during regular business 8 a.m to 4:45 p.m. We will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

Make sure you vote early to avoid the lines on Election Day.

For questions or comments, contact 970-824-9118 or lherod@moffatcounty.net.

Lila Herod is Moffat County clerk and recorder.