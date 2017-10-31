Carolyn Walsh: Reader expresses thanks for snow removal

I wish thank the Board of County Commissioners, which was instrumental in passing and keeping the senior citizens snow removal program.

Living in the country of 17 years, I had my own snow removal equipment. When this program was offered, I sold my equipment, as not wanting it to deteriorate from lack of use. Because I am on a fixed income, I am not able to replace it.

A heartfelt thank you from a grateful senior.

Carolyn Walsh

Craig