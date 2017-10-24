Business Buzz: Workforce focus on business workshop Wednesday

"Not Your Mama's Workforce" — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Kirstie McPherson, of the Colorado Workforce Center, will lead the session that outlines the range of services and programs offered by the institution. The Workforce Center can assist businesses find qualified candidates and offers training to build employees' skill sets.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is free.

Blend events are typically hosted at 4:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with the Clarion Inn & Suites.

For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Halloween costumes encouraged for Chamber mixer

Get Halloween started early by wearing your favorite Halloween costume to the Craig Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Zirkel Wireless business mixer, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at 106 W. Victory Way. Learn more about broadband and what Zirkel Wireless is doing in the community while enjoying food and prizes.

Employee honored for 25 years at Bank of Colorado

A familiar face at a local bank is celebrating 25 years of service.



Bank of Colorado Vice President Patty Kroese manages day-to-day operations, overseeing the customer-side of the bank where she has worked for 25 years.



"I started on Nov. 2, 1992, as the lead administrative clerk," Kroese said.



She followed her mother, a bank president, into banking. Kroese first worked at the Yampa Valley Bank in Hayden prior to transferring to Craig, where she has spent 25 years focusing on customers..



"We are a customer-oriented industry. For Patty to have been in the industry for 25 years is a testament to how well she has looked after her customer's best interests," said Bank President Chris Jones.

Kroese, who has four children and 11 grandchildren, said her customers have become like extended family.

"I've only had the honor of working with Patty for the last three months. In that short time, I have seen what makes her a wonderful representative for the bank; she's always working in the best interest of our customers," Jones said.



The community is invited to attend a reception at the bank to honor Kroese for her years of service. Light refreshments will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, followed by a short ceremony at the bank, 250 W. Victory Way in Craig.

