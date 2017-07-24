Business Buzz: Taste of Craig – Craig Chamber’s annual mixer | CraigDailyPress.com

The Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors invite the community to their annual business Taste of Craig after-hours mixer. This mixer will feature several member restaurants who will be serving a variety of foods. It's a great opportunity to give all of your taste buds a treat. Guests will have many chances to win door prizes donated by local businesses. Join the fun 5 to 7 p.m., July 27 at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, 360 E. Victory Way. The event is free, please register by calling (970) 824-5689 or emailing office@craig-chamber.com

Blend business workshop to focus on agitated people

"The Agitated Person" — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 26 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

When dealing with an agitated employee, coworker or customer, it can become difficult to achieve productive lines of communication. In this workshop led by Run Deitz, Ph.D psychology, attendees will learn how to work with an agitated person to move them out of a stage of rage to a state of understanding so that together you can find solutions.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge.

Blend events are hosted at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Clarion Inn & Suites.

For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

July workshop to highlight vacant property redevelopment

Those interested in finding ways to redevelop vacant properties are encouraged to attend a workshop in Craig in July.

The Community Revitalization Workshop is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop, Craig.

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership is partnering with nonprofit organization Community Builders and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Human Environment to host the event. Rio Blanco County and Steamboat Springs Economic Development Council also support the project.

The workshop will focus on strategies for site assessment, cleanup and redevelopment for properties such as former industrial sites, gas stations, dry cleaners, junkyards and landfills. Attendees will also learn about how state brownfields resources can be leveraged to further community redevelopment goals.

Anyone interested is invited to attend. The workshop is especially pertinent for government officials, property owners, real estate professionals, investors, attorneys, developers, bankers and environmental consultants.

The event is free, and lunch is provided for those who register by visiting tiny.cc/craigworkshop.

For more information or to submit a site for a visit during the workshop, contact Michelle Balleck with CMEDP at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

For more information about Community Builders, visit CommunityBuilders.org.

Conference registration for Rural Philanthropy Days open

Registration is now open for the Northwest Rural Philanthropy Days conference that will be held Sept. 27 to 29 in Craig. Renowned doctor and clown Patch Adams, M.D. will provide the keynote speech at the event.

Those attending will participate in capacity-building workshops on topics such as fundraising, financial management, volunteer management, board development, strategic planning and leadership skills. The funder roundtable session, described as speed dating for nonprofits, allows nonprofit leaders to pitch ideas to funders to learn if their proposals are a match for grants.

It is a statewide partnership between local communities, Community Resource Center and Anschutz Family Foundation. Once every four years a local steering committee organizes a conference in the Northwest region of Colorado. In October, Craig won the right to host this year's conference.

Registration is $150 for early birds who register by Aug. 11, or $175 after that date. Full and half scholarships are available. Regional and state government officials are also encouraged to attend the conference, particularly the Town Hall discussion and reception on Sept. 27. Government officials receive a special discounted rate for selecting particular events to attend. To learn more or register, visit NorthwestRPD.org or call event coordinator Kyleigh Lawler at 814-360-8212. Follow event updates on Facebook at facebook.com/NWRPD.