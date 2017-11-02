Business Buzz: Retailer workshop set for Wednesday

Craig's Downtown Business Association will host "Small Business Thriving in an Amazon World" for local retailers next week.

Those interested are invited to attend from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at The Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

Katherine Correll, executive director of Downtown Colorado Inc., will present the workshop, which will address doing business in the world of internet shopping and Amazon's expanding market.

"This will be a pretty fun and dynamic discussion," Correll said. "When the small business begins to understand different demographics and consumer preferences for experience, a world of opportunity emerges."

For more information about this event or DBA, call Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

Community input sought through branding survey

The Craig Chamber of Commerce and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are asking community members to participate in a short online survey to understand residents’ perceptions of the community’s strengths, challenges and vision for the future.

The results of this survey will be used to guide the efforts of several community anchor institutions to create an economic development, tourism attraction and community pride brand for Craig and Moffat County.

The survey is a step in the branding process through the Colorado Blueprint 2.0 Brand-Building for Communities technical assistance support opportunity, valued at $50,000.

To participate in the survey, visit craigbusiness.com/survey.

For more information about the survey or the local brand-building initiative, call Christina Oxley at 970-824-5689 or Michelle Balleck at 970620-4370.

Economic development board to tour hospital clinic site

The next business visit meeting of the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Memorial Regional Health Walk-in Clinic, 2020 W. Victory Way.

MRH Chief Executive Officer Andy Daniels and staff will provide a tour of the facility and highlight the construction project.

"I can't wait to tour the new facility and learn about the future of health care in our community," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. "These business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers."

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and tours local businesses during the remaining months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend the business visit.

For more information, contact Balleck at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.



Locals Love You More shopping contest underway

The Downtown Business Association is again offering its Locals Love You More Contest through Dec. 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held Jan. 3.



The goal is to encourage Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151.

