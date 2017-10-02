Business Buzz: Octoberfest in downtown Craig Saturday

Octoberfest is coming to downtown Craig.

The Downtown Business Association, with support from the city of Craig and the Local Marketing District, will host live music, kids activities, beer garden, food and craft vendors. The event begins is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Alice Pleasant Park in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue. For more information, call Kandee at 970-824-2151.

Business to host sidewalk sale for Octoberfest

Kitchen a la More will celebrate Oktoberfest with a sidewalk sald. Select merchandise will be discounted up to 40 percent to clear space for holiday inventory. The business will also offer samples and face painting by Leslie Hockaday. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the business, 577 Yampa Ave., as part of Octoberfest.

Local service provider to offer new iPhones

The latest in cellphone technology will soon be available in Craig.



Union Wireless recently began taking orders for the new generation iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 at unionwireless.com and Union Wireless stores. The phones and watch are expected be available in stores in late October.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a glass and aluminum design in space gray, silver and a new gold. The phone also boasts Retina HD displays and A11 Bionic chip. The camera has been improved, and phones are equipped with wireless charging capability. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces portrait mode with portrait lighting.

For more details about pricing and data plans, visit unionwireless.com.

For more details about iPhone and Apple Watch, visit apple.com.

Company secures $100K for environmental technology

A Yampa Valley company was one of two Colorado small businesses awarded funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop technologies that will help protect human health and the environment by detecting chemicals in the air, ensuring cleaner water and creating greener materials.

Reactive Innovations, based in Steamboat Springs, was awarded $100,000 to develop an inexpensive hand-held monitor for measuring fugitive methane emissions. Following carbon dioxide, methane is the second-most prevalent greenhouse gas emitted, however, on a pound-to-pound comparison, methane has a 25 times greater impact on climate change than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period.

=The Colorado company, TDA Research, Inc., of Wheat Ridge was also awarded funding for an innovative water desalination system for small communities. These companies are receiving Phase I contracts from EPA's Small Business Innovation Research program, which awards contracts annually through a two-phase competition.

This year, the EPA awarded $1.6 million in SBRI funding that boosts local economies by creating jobs and promoting collaborations among small businesses through product testing and research.

Learn more about EPA's SBIR program at epa.gov/sbir