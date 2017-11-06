Business Buzz: Miller Family Appliance relocates to Ranney Street

The Miller Family Appliance store has moved from the corner of Fourth and Barclay streets to 288 Ranney St. in Craig. The store's new location formerly housed MJK Sales and Feed and Ace Hardware's lumber and hardware store, which consolidated to an enlarged space at the store on First Street after leasing the old space to the appliance store.

The new location is about three times as large as the old location, allowing the appliance store to expand its offerings to include Whirlpool, Maytag, Amana and Kitchenaid. The showroom is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The business is closed on Sunday.



For more information, call 970-824-9380, email millerappliance@hotmail.com or visit millerfamilyappliance.com.



Gift Shop at TMH has new offering for the holidays

New merchandise is now available at the gift shop at The Memorial Hospital at Craig. Many of the new products are lighted following this year's shopping trends.

The Memorial Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization that has operated the hospital gift shop since the early 1950s. Proceeds from the gift shop are used to support the hospital.

"Everything that comes in ends up going right back to the hospital. We also support the food bank at Christmastime," said Manager Linda Riley. "The gift shop accepts cash, check or credit cards."



To promote its new products, the gift shop has extended its hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Normal hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, will resume Friday. The gift shop is located inside the Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop. For more information about the store or the auxiliary, call 970-826-2175 or 970-824-9411.



Economic development board to tour clinic site

The next business visit meeting of the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Memorial Regional Health Walk-in Clinic, 2020 W. Victory Way.

MRH Chief Executive Officer Andy Daniels and staff will provide a tour of the facility and highlight the construction project.

"I can't wait to tour the new facility and learn about the future of health care in our community," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. "These business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers."

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and tours local businesses during the remaining months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend the business visit.

For more information, contact Balleck at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Locals Love you more shopping contest underway

The Downtown Business Association is offering its Locals Love You More Contest through Dec. 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held Jan. 3.



The goal is to entice Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.

Craig Press, CMEDP solicit local business news

The Craig Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the "Business Buzz" section, which runs each week in the Craig Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

"This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations and more," Balleck said. "There's plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program."

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or news@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.