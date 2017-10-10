Business Buzz: Economic Development Partnership board to meet Oct. 18

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its quarterly board meeting meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St. Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Business workshop to focus on workforce issues

"Not Your Mama's Workforce" — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Kirstie McPherson, of the Colorado Workforce Center, will lead the session, which will outline the range of services and programs offered by the institution. The Workforce Center can assist businesses in finding qualified candidates and offers training to build employees' skill sets.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is free.

Blend events are typically hosted at 4:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with the Clarion Inn & Suites.

For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Consumers cautioned about gas station fraud

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a credit card fraud scheme at gasoline pumps after credit card skimmers were recently found at a local gas station.



A manager at the C & F, on 32 Road, discovered devices known as a credit card skimmer at two pumps Sept. 28. The device is designed to capture customers’ credit card numbers, which can then be used to make fraudulent purchases before the cardholder is even aware it was compromised.



These devices are not visible from the outside, however, all gas stations have a safety feature built in to help spot if a gas pump has been compromised.



Before swiping a credit card at a fuel pump, consumers are advised to look for the security seal sticker. If this seal is broken, do no use that pump, and immediately report the situation to the cashier.



For more information and photos of the security seal stickers, visit mcsonews.com/2017/10/look-for-sticker-before-you-use-credit.html.

Local cell service provider to offer new iPhones

The latest in cell phone technology will soon be available in Craig.

Union Wireless has begun accepting orders for the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 at unionwireless.com and Union Wireless stores. The phones and watch are expected to be available in stores in late October.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone, featuring a glass and aluminum design in space gray, silver and a new gold, Retina HD displays and A11 Bionic chip. The camera has been improved, and phones are equipped with wireless charging capability. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual, 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone and allowing customers to capture portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five lighting styles.

For details about pricing and data plans, visit unionwireless.com.

For more details about iPhone and Apple Watch, visit apple.com.



Craig Press, CMEDP solicit business news

