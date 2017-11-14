Business Buzz: Economic development board to tour hospital clinic site

The next business visit meeting of the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Memorial Regional Health Walk-in Clinic, 2020 W. Victory Way.

MRH Chief Executive Officer Andy Daniels and staff will provide a tour of the facility and highlight the construction project.

"I can't wait to tour the new facility and learn about the future of health care in our community," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. "These business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers."

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and tours local businesses during the remaining months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend the business visit.

For more information, contact Balleck at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Locals Love you more shopping contest underway

The Downtown Business Association is conducting its Locals Love You More Contest through Dec. 31.

To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center.

For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held Jan. 3.

The goal is to get Craig and Moffat County residents to shop local, said DBA President Karen Brown.

Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.

More online filing options available for business

Last year, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams cut the fee for dissolving a Colorado business from $25 to $10. The year before, Colorado became the first state in the nation to offer free business certification services online, eliminating the need for customers to mail the office or visit in person. Last month, Williams made other business filings available online, and beginning in November, the following forms for business transactions that affect foreign entity filings — meaning anywhere outside Colorado — must be filed online. Statement of Change Changing the Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Change Removing the Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Change Changing the True Name

Statement of Change Changing the Jurisdiction

Statement of Change Changing the Entity Form

Statement of Correction Correcting the Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Correction Removing an Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Correction Correcting the True Name

Statement of Correction Correcting the Jurisdiction

Statement of Correction Correcting the Entity Form The filing fee for each of the previous documents is $10. Previously, filing a correction cost $150.

Also, the following four statements of correction must be filed on paper, and the fee will remain $150. Statement of Correction Revoking a Filed Document

Statement of Correction Correcting a Delayed Effective Date

Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Domestic Entity that was meant to be a Foreign Entity

Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Foreign Entity that was meant to be a Domestic Entity.



For more information, call 303-894-2200 (option 2), or by email business@sos.state.co.us.

Craig Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the "Business Buzz" section which runs each week in the Craig Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

"This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations and more," Balleck said. "There's plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program."

To share news about a Moffat County business, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or news@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.