Business Buzz: Annual Parade of Lights set for Nov. 25

Christmas is the theme of this year's Annual Parade of Lights. The parade starts at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25. Floats will line up at 4:45 p.m. at Craig Middle School's Ninth Street parking lot. The parade will travel south on Yampa Ave., west on Victory Way, north on Ledford Street, west on Schrader, south on Finley and end at the old Safeway parking lot. The Lions Club and Downtown Business Association are still looking for floats. Anyone can enter free, and prizes will be awarded for the best floats. Sign up with a form available at the Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave. For more information, calling 970-824-7898.

Volunteers needed for Down-home Christmas event

Celebrate the holidays in downtown Craig at the annual Down-home Christmas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec.9 at Alice Pleasant Park, in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue. The event will include entertainment, children’s activities and visits with Santa Claus. The Downtown Business Association is seeking volunteers to help decorate the park. Volunteers are asked to meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the park to help wrap the trees in lights. For more information or to volunteer, call Karen Brown at 970-824-7898 or Kandee Dilldine at 980-824-2151.



CDOT providing jobs for people on parole

Individuals on probation or recently released on parole are receiving a second chance to rebuild their lives, thanks to a new pilot program.



The Colorado Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Center for Employment Opportunities, has hired a number of people with criminal records to work on its bridge structures, clear graffiti and trim or remove unwanted vegetation.



"As a public agency, we believe it's in the community interest to provide opportunities to people who are trying to re-enter the workforce and build a new life from themselves," said CDOT Division of Maintenance Director Kyle Lester. "We're always looking for maintenance help, and this program is a win-win, since it helps us maintain our highways and it helps people who need assistance finding employment."



CEO offers men and women with criminal backgrounds transitional employment and full-time job placement, among other services. CDOT contracts with CEO, which operates the transitional work crews that currently work in and around the Denver area and along the Interstate 70 corridor, west of Denver.



This year, CEO anticipates preparing more than 150 people in Colorado. More than 5,000 people are provided assistance annually among its sites across the country.



"Addressing the employment needs of people with criminal convictions reduces the likelihood of re-incarceration," said CEO Denver County Director Valerie Greenhagen. "In addition to helping CDOT with its maintenance needs, it helps these men and women build a foundation for a stable, productive life for themselves and their families."



CDOT anticipates renewing the program when the pilot ends in January. The program was estabished by the Governor's Office for Community Partnerships in June.

Younger consumers plan to spend more during holidays



With the holiday shopping season about to hit the home stretch, most consumers say they will spend about the same as last year. But a new survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics shows that young adults, age 18 to 24 are the most likely to show an increase in spending.



"As Gen Z and Millennials gets older, their purchasing power increases, and the rise in disposable income is sure to be seen by retailers," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "This group of consumers has spent time carefully researching gifts for friends, family and themselves and are ready to begin knocking out their shopping lists."



Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation's economy.

State offers more online filing options for business

Last year, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams reduced the fee for dissolving a Colorado business from $25 to $10. The year before, Colorado became the first state in the nation to offer free business certification services online, eliminating the need to mail the office or visit in person. Last month, Williams made other business filings available online and starting this month, the following forms for business transactions that affect foreign entity filings — meaning anywhere outside Colorado — must be filed online. • Statement of Change Changing the Assumed Entity Name • Statement of Change Removing the Assumed Entity Name • Statement of Change Changing the True Name • Statement of Change Changing the Jurisdiction • Statement of Change Changing the Entity Form • Statement of Correction Correcting the Assumed Entity Name • Statement of Correction Removing an Assumed Entity Name • Statement of Correction Correcting the True Name • Statement of Correction Correcting the Jurisdiction • Statement of Correction Correcting the Entity Form

The filing fee for each of the previous documents is $10. Previously, filing a correction cost $150.

The following four statements of correction must be filed on paper, and the filing fee will remain at $150. • Statement of Correction Revoking a Filed Document • Statement of Correction Correcting a Delayed Effective Date • Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Domestic Entity that was meant to be a Foreign Entity • Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Foreign Entity that was meant to be a Domestic Entity



For more information, contact 303-894-2200 (option 2) or email business@sos.state.co.us.

