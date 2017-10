Bulldog Sports for the Week of Oct. 4, 2017

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Craig Middle School football at Saratoga, Wyoming

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Meeker

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Meeker

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Meeker

Friday

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men's soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women's soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 p.m. Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Bear River Young Life Fifth Quarter at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Rifle at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at District Tournament in Rangely

9 a.m. Craig Middle School cross country at Aspen

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men's soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women's soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

None

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Central High School in Grand Junction

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Central High School in Grand Junction

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Central High School in Grand Junction