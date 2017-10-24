 Bulldog Sports for the Week of Oct. 25, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Oct. 25, 2017

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School girls cross country runners warm up before the Bulldog Invitational. Both boys and girls teams will wrap up the season this weekend at the 3A State Championships in Colorado Springs.

Wednesday

No events scheduled

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Aspen

Saturday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A State Championships at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. North Park and West Grand in Walden

Sunday

No events scheduled

Recommended Stories For You

Monday

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Middle Park at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

No events scheduled

Go back to article