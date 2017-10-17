 Bulldog Sports for the Week of Oct. 18, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Oct. 18, 2017

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School's David Christian scrambles for a route around the Steamboat Springs secondary during Monday's junior varsity football game. The MCHS JV team fell 35-18 to the Sailors.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation basketball clinic at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

None

Friday

1 p.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A Region 1 Meet

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 p.m. Grand Futures and Bear River Young Life Fifth Quarter kickball tournament at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Summit Tournament in Frisco

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Steamboat Springs

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men's soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah

1 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Cedaredge

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women's soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Cedaredge

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Cedaredge

Sunday

None

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Basalt

Tuesday

None

