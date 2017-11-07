Bulldog Sports for the Week of Nov. 8, 2017

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School winter sports opening day practices at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball tournament at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball tournament at Steamboat Springs Tournament

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Glenwood Springs

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Steamboat Springs at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Glenwood Springs

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Steamboat Springs at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.