Bulldog Sports for the Week of Nov. 8, 2017
November 7, 2017
Wednesday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School winter sports opening day practices at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball tournament at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek
Saturday
8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball tournament at Steamboat Springs Tournament
9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
10:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Glenwood Springs
11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Steamboat Springs at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Glenwood Springs
4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Steamboat Springs at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Sunday
8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Monday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.