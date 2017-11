Bulldog Sports for the Week of Nov. 15, 2017

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Riverside at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls basketball scrimmages at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

10 a.m. Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run at Dry Creek Park, 513 S. Poplar St., Hayden

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arvada in Centennial

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arvada in Centennial

Sunday

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arapahoe in Centennial

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

2:10 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arapahoe in Centennial

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

None

Tuesday

None