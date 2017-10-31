Bulldog Sports for the Week of Nov. 1, 2017
October 31, 2017
Wednesday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School winter sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
None
Saturday
8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
Sunday
None
Monday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.