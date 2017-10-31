 Bulldog Sports for the Week of Nov. 1, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Nov. 1, 2017

Alan Versaw/MileSplit

Moffat County High School runners Carter Severson, left, and Wyatt Mortenson get moving during the 3A state championships. MCHS boys cross country placed 15th and girls 13th to complete the season.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School winter sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

None

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Sunday

None

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

