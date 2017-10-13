Broncos outlast Hayden to win Craig Parks and Rec’s Doak Walker championships

Craig Parks and Recreation hosted championship games Thursday night for its Doak Walker tackle football program, with the Mountain West Insurance & Financial Services Broncos placing first in the fifth- and sixth-grade division with a 19-12 win over the Hayden Tigers at the Moffat County High School Bulldog Proving Grounds.

The Broncos were scoreless for the first three quarters until forcing multiple turnovers combined with three touchdowns by Bryant Carlson, as well as a crucial extra point by his younger brother Trayson.

“We always play them in the Super Bowl, but it was such an awesome experience for my last game in Doak Walker,” Bryant said. “We were staying to it and not giving up and had faith we were gonna win. It was a heck of a game.”

It was the third year in a row father Mark Carlson had coached a championship team in one age group or the other, the group staying 6-0 for the season.

“I was getting pretty nervous at halftime, and one thing I told the kids that I kind of stole from the Texas Longhorns was be 1-0 in everything you do,” he said. “Just get your guy and stay the course.”

The comeback victory followed a lengthy battle for third place between the Flint Personnel Steelers and the Axis Steel Dolphins, a game which the Dolphins won 12-6 only after four rounds of overtime.

As for the third- and fourth-grade division, planned title games faced multiple weather cancellations, leading Parks and Rec to declare the undefeated Hatten Enterprise Saints the top team.

“It’s been a fantastic year, a lot of talent and great coaching,” said Ryan Dennison, recreation supervisor.