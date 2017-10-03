Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Touch those tatas to ‘Save the Racks’

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

The Embroidery Shoppe Save the Rack short-sleeved T-shirts start at $12. The design may also be custom printed on other items.

CRAIG — Hunting humor is being used by one Craig business to help raise awareness of breast cancer.

This time of year, shoppers walking along Yampa Avenue might notice bright pink T-shirts with the catchy slogan, "Save the Racks," in the window of The Embroidery Shoppe.

It was a hunter who inspired the design of the T-shirts, which were made by shop owners Renata and Rodney Beason.

"Several years ago, a hunter came in and asked for a T-shirt that said "Save the Racks. I think his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and he wanted to take a shirt home to her," Rodney said.

They've been printing the slogan on pink shirts ever since.

"We make quite a few for the hunters," Renata said.

The total number of shirts sold each year tends to fluctuate widely, and Rodney has a theory about that.

"I think when someone is diagnosed, and their families and friends want to show support, that's when we sell a lot," he said.

If the theory is correct, the couple can’t be too upset when sales are slow, but they do hope people are thinking about breast cancer detection and prevention all the time.

"I have friends. It doesn't matter if they are younger or older, you never know when it might happen," Renata said.

The Beasons hope their cheeky shirts will serve as a reminder to perform regular self-exams.

"You need to be in touch with yourself and your body so that you can detect an issue before it becomes critical," Rodney said.

The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are gender — being a woman — and age — growing older. Breast cancer is most common among women older than 40, and the disease is rare among men.

It is expected that about one in eight women, or 12 percent, will develop invasive breast cancer during the course of her lifetime.

That means there will be an estimated 253,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women this year, along with about 64,000 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer, according to statistics complied on breastcancer.org.

Women older than 40 are most likely to develop breast cancer, however, younger women and men are not exempt from the disease.

"Many men don't think they can get it at all. Men need to know that breast cancer is not limited to only women," according to the American Cancer Society.

Statics show that, in 2017, about 2,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men. That means a man's lifetime risk of breast cancer is about one in 1,000.

"No doctor or medical professional has ever mentioned it to me. Somebody should be saying something," Rodney said.

Changes in breast tissue should be taken seriously, but there is plenty of room for humor in raising awareness.

"If it's all about the doom and gloom, no one would be talking about it," Rodney said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.