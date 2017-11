Bonfils to host community blood drive

CRAIG — Bonfils Blood Center will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way. Free pizza will be provided by Domino’s Pizza.

To schedule an appointment, visit bonfils.org and use site code 0183, or call Bonfils at 303-363-2300.