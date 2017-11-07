BLM to host sage grouse open house Wednesday to seek public input

The Bureau of Land Management is inviting Northwest Colorado residents to share input on greater sage grouse management at an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn & Suites on South Colorado Highway 13 in Craig.

The BLM is exploring possible amendments to the 2015 sage grouse plan following an order issued in June by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. The order seeks to strike a new balance between conservation of the bird and energy and economic development for rural communities.

"The public is encouraged to help identify any issues, concerns or management questions from the Colorado Greater Sage-Grouse Resource Management Plan amendment," according to a BLM press release.

Resource specialists will be available to answer questions, and the BLM will be accepting written comments.

Comments may also be submitted to blm_sagegrouseplanning@blm.gov until Nov. 27.