BLM open house in Craig will discuss roads and trails | CraigDailyPress.com

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house July 25 in Craig to discuss preliminary alternatives for managing roads and trails on 370,000 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat County.

The Little Snake Field Office in northwestern Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs. This open house will give the public the opportunity to ask questions and provide written comment on the preliminary travel management alternatives for the BLM lands between Maybell and Craig north to the Wyoming border. This area is referred to as Travel Management Area 2.

"We developed these preliminary alternatives after asking the public last winter about how they are currently using the roads and trails in this area, and what they would like to see in the future," said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. "We want feedback on these preliminary alternatives before we begin the detailed analysis in an environmental assessment."

The field office has inventoried more than 1,300 miles of routes in this area, which includes parts of the Powder Wash, Big Gulch, Seven Mile and Great Divide areas.

The public is invited to stop by anytime July 25 between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to the conference room at Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop.

Maps and additional information are available on https://on.doi.gov/2iftHLi.

Comments may be e-mailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. Comments will be most helpful if received by Aug. 23, 2017.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or any other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.