Banquet organizers fear NRA protest: On the record for Oct. 6, 7

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 6

5:07 a.m. On the 3500 block of Douglas Street, officers took a report of possible domestic violence from a female who stated that the male party she was with kept her from going to the bathroom. Officers found no provable offense of domestic violence, and the female was transported by ambulance.

8:39 a.m. At mile marker 92 on U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a car versus deer crash. The deer was killed.

9:05 a.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers received information about someone who was possibly selling prescription medication.

10:44 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A child called and said her mother and father were fighting and she was scared. She stated, “Her mama was being mean to her grandmother,” according to police notes. Officers determined it was verbal, only, and the woman went out for a walk.

12:39 p.m. At the old Kmart building on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious small black car that was coming and going every day in front of the doors.

1:36 p.m. On the 800 block of Exmoor Road, a man reported that his neighbor's two pit bulls got out, and one of them bit him on his left hand while he was sitting on his porch. He was able to get away from the dogs, though one tried to get through the door. The owner took the dog to Bear Creek Animal Hospital for quarantine.

2:06 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, a woman reported she was being sought out by someone and harassed as she stood on the street corner for the parade. She stated she had a protection order in place.

8:10 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct.

9:27 p.m. On Heather Street, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. The caller heard a verbal disturbance that was possibly physical three houses north of them. They saw two children leave the house, one on foot and one on bike. Officers contacted a female party but couldn't find the male. The female went back home and denied anything happened.

11:12 p.m. At the Hampton Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of a male party who was harassing the clerk. He appeared to be intoxicated and was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Latino wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He said he had a room there but pulled out a key card for another hotel. He was given directions to his hotel.

11:50 p.m. Officers received another call from the Hampton Inn & Suites regarding the drunken man who couldn't find his hotel. Officers gave him a ride to his hotel.

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:19 a.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The caller found a black bag with white lettering on a porch but did not see the vehicle or person who dropped it off. Officers secured the property and determined it was a grocery bag full of clothing.

1:29 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a threat. A 46-year-old man from Craig was arrested for driving without a valid driver's license.

2:53 p.m. At the Boys & Girls Club, someone called to report\ they were holding a Friends of the National Rifle Association banquet that night and that the state NRA chapter had called them to say there was going to be a protest. Officers advised them to let them know that if anyone showed up.

5:57 p.m. At the City Market parking lot, officers responded to a report of a car crash between two vehicles that were blocking the lane. One of the drivers left their vehicle and went grocery shopping.

11:44 p.m. At the Elk Horn Apartments, officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 33-year-old man from Oak Creek for driving while under restraint, driving without insurance and driving without a front license plate. His passenger, a 37-year-old man from Craig, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.