Ballot measures would tax pot in Dinosaur, increase mill levy for water conservancy district

Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series about the four ballot issues city of Craig and Moffat County voters will decide in the Nov. 7 Coordinated Election. This articles takes a look at town of Dinosaur Referred Measure 2B and Pot Hook Water Conservancy District Referred Measure 5B.

CRAIG — Voters in the town of Dinosaur and the Pot Hook Water Conservancy District are set to decide the fate of separate referred measures when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 7 Coordinated Election.

Following are explanations of what these two measures — Town of Dinosaur Referred Measure 2B and Pot Hook Water Conservancy District Referred Measure 5B — propose and why they are being put forward, as well as written comments both for and against the proposals.

Town of Dinosaur Referred Measure 2B

Voters in the town of Dinosaur are being asked to approve imposition of a 5-percent tax on the sale of retail marijuana and marijuana products within town limits. In the November 2016 General Election, Dinosaur voters passed three measures approving the sale of retail marijuana, and the town is in the process of implementing the change.

If approved by voters, the new tax proposed by Measure 2B would take effect Jan. 1, and collections from the tax would be capped at $200,000 in 2018, the first full year of collections.

The measure also seeks repeal of the existing occupation tax on retail marijuana stores, which was put into place in November 2016.

Dinosaur Mayor Richard Blakely said proceeds from the tax, if approved, have yet to be earmarked for specific uses.

No written comments for or against the measure were submitted by the constitutional deadline.

Pot Hook Water Conservancy District Referred Measure 5B

The Pot Hook Water Conservancy District is asking district voters to approve an increase of four mills on taxable property within the district. If approved by voters, the increase would take effect with the 2018 tax collection year, and proceeds from the tax would be used to fund the districts general operations and for "any other lawful purposes."

Collections associated with the increase would be capped at $12, 831.48 for the first full year of collections.

Passage of the mill levy increase would bring the district's revenues in line with expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.

According to the written comments, the district proposes to use the additional money to identify and carry out improvement projects on the river system, including downstream, where the Little Snake River joins the Yampa River.

The district wants to explore potential projects, including water storage facilities, water wells, river diversion structures and head gate rehabilitations to "meet the future needs of landowners within the district" and "proactively protect … existing water rights."

No comments opposing the measure were submitted by the constitutional deadline.