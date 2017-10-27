Attempted burglaries: On the record for Oct. 24, 25

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 24

12:08 a.m. At the Ridgeview subdivision, a woman was out walking her dog when she thought she heard a gunshot in the distance. Officers drove to the area and didn't hear anything.

9:56 a.m. On the 2600 block of West U.S. Highway 40, a caller reported a theft of a backpack from a vehicle.

2:54 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a female party standing in the middle of the road who appeared to be trying to hitchhike. She was staggering and possibly drunk, described as white or Hispanic with long dark hair. A sheriff's deputy saw the female in the area and thought she appeared to be OK.

3:16 p.m. At Mack Lane and West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a car crash between a Ram pickup and a Chevy Trailblazer.

6:22 p.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a report of a broken window on a Range Rover.

7:38 p.m. At the Davis House, officers responded to a report of a female yelling and causing a disturbance. She calmed down when officers arrived.

10:58 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a juvenile hanging out on the west side of the business in a silver Dodge Caravan. The vehicle left prior to officers' arrival.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

9:58 a.m. On Hillside Terrace, officers responded to a report of a juvenile acting out against his grandparents. A school resource officer was working with him and trying to resolve the issue.

10:40 a.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, a man was reportedly causing a disturbance and yelling in his front yard. The caller was concerned because parents were starting to drop their kids off at a nearby daycare. Officers were not able to make contact with him.

12:58 p.m. At the OP Bar & Grill on East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of theft. A man walked out on a $25 bill the night before.

1:06 p.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of suspicious group of children on top of the sandrocks. The caller was concerned they were going to throw something over the edge. She yelled at them, and they took off to the west. Officers were unable to locate them.

2:20 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, management trespassed a male party who was causing issues and was potentially involved in drug activity.

3:19 p.m. On the 600 block of Tucker, officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary. A woman came home and found a bathroom window open. She thought someone tried to break into the house, but they didn't get in. Nothing was damaged or missing.

3:43 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of attempted burglary. A woman came home and could see hand prints on her windows, as though someone had tried to pry her windows open. They were locked, as were the doors, and the suspected intruder didn't get in. The woman requested extra patrol.

6:55 p.m. On the 900 block of West Eighth Drive, a staff member requested officer assistance for a disturbance at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehabilitation. A patient was out of control.

11:53 p.m. Near Cook Ford, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. It appeared there was suspicious activity, and multiple parties could be seen around the vehicle. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived, and no signs of suspicious activity could be found.