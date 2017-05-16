Two dead in crash on Highway 13

Colorado Highway 13 from mile marker 4.5 northbound to mile marker 19 is now closed in both directions following a vehicle crash. A detour is available via Highway 325.
Colorado State Patrol reports that the crash occurred at around 4:17 p.m. and the highway has since been closed off in both directions. The crash was between a pickup truck and tanker, according to CSP, and one person died on scene. A second fatality was later confirmed.
The Craig Daily Press will have more information as the story develops.
