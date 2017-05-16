Two dead in crash on Highway 13

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Colorado Highway 13 from mile marker 4.5 northbound to mile marker 19 is now closed in both directions following a vehicle crash. A detour is available via Highway 325.

Colorado State Patrol reports that the crash occurred at around 4:17 p.m. and the highway has since been closed off in both directions. The crash was between a pickup truck and tanker, according to CSP, and one person died on scene. A second fatality was later confirmed.

The Craig Daily Press will have more information as the story develops.

